Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEAR EAST SIDE - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM RECENTLY UPDATED! All the character of this turn-of-century home intact with modern updates. Beautiful hardwood flooring, neutral carpeting in bedrooms, two-toned paint throughout, mini-blinds included. Kitchen and baths updated. Storage shed and unfinished basement for extra storage. Fenced yard and newer landscaping. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.