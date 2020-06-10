All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 N Bolton Ave

3217 North Bolton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3217 North Bolton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP: N Arlington & E 34th St

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include:Washer/Dryer included, Dining Room table included, Carport

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 N Bolton Ave have any available units?
3217 N Bolton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 N Bolton Ave have?
Some of 3217 N Bolton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 N Bolton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 N Bolton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 N Bolton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 N Bolton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3217 N Bolton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 N Bolton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3217 N Bolton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 N Bolton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 N Bolton Ave have a pool?
No, 3217 N Bolton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3217 N Bolton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 N Bolton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 N Bolton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 N Bolton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
