Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3214 Danube Way
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:57 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3214 Danube Way
3214 Danube Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3214 Danube Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SOUTHEAST/FRANKLIN
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!
Newer 4 Bedrooms, ALL electric home! POOL PASS available with small fee!
*Franklin Twp School district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3214 Danube Way have any available units?
3214 Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3214 Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Danube Way pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Danube Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3214 Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Danube Way offers parking.
Does 3214 Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Danube Way have a pool?
Yes, 3214 Danube Way has a pool.
Does 3214 Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 3214 Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Danube Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Danube Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 Danube Way does not have units with air conditioning.
