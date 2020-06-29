All apartments in Indianapolis
317 Dequincy Street
317 Dequincy Street

317 N Dequincy St · No Longer Available
Location

317 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully restored duplex on the east side features solid wood-like flooring throughout the entire home, even upstairs! The remodeled eat-in kitchen features granite countertops with new appliances. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo with tile surround and a custom vanity. The full basement offers a washer and dryer hookup plus plenty of additional storage. Conveniently located just outside Irvington, this home also offers you easy access to downtown. Please visit our website and fill out an application in order to set up a viewing of this property and to get information about the upcoming open house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Dequincy Street have any available units?
317 Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Dequincy Street have?
Some of 317 Dequincy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Dequincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Dequincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Dequincy Street offer parking?
No, 317 Dequincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 317 Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

