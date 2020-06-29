317 Dequincy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully restored duplex on the east side features solid wood-like flooring throughout the entire home, even upstairs! The remodeled eat-in kitchen features granite countertops with new appliances. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo with tile surround and a custom vanity. The full basement offers a washer and dryer hookup plus plenty of additional storage. Conveniently located just outside Irvington, this home also offers you easy access to downtown. Please visit our website and fill out an application in order to set up a viewing of this property and to get information about the upcoming open house.