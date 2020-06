Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This gem of a home comes fully furnished and is MOVE IN READY! Rent includes all furniture, television, security system, linens, dishes, art, high efficiency washer and dryer and vacuum. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Home has been professionally decorated and recently painted. There is a two car detached garage with opener and fenced in back yard with a small deck. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water and ADT Security, tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, internet).