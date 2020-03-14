All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

3126 River Birch Dr

3126 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3126 River Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer hook up, Shed, Swing, Ceiling fans

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Expires March 31, 2021

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 River Birch Dr have any available units?
3126 River Birch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 River Birch Dr have?
Some of 3126 River Birch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 River Birch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3126 River Birch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 River Birch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 River Birch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3126 River Birch Dr offer parking?
No, 3126 River Birch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3126 River Birch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 River Birch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 River Birch Dr have a pool?
No, 3126 River Birch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3126 River Birch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3126 River Birch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 River Birch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 River Birch Dr has units with dishwashers.
