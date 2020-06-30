3108 Everbloom Way

3108 Everbloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Southern Dunes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in ready!Lovely 3 bdrm/2+ bath w/ huge loft for entertaining.Brand new carpet throughout + new vinyl in both upstairs bathrooms.Freshly painted.Home features custom built-in cabinets in formal living rm.Spacious family rm for family gatherings w/ open concept kitchen that includes custom breakfast bar & all applcs included.Huge master suite features walk-in closet & full shower/garden tub combo.Additional bdrms are also expansive.Laundry rm is located on main level.2 car fin garage.Backyard has privacy fence and large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
