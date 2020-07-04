Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 31 South Butler Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
31 South Butler Avenue - 1
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 South Butler Avenue - 1
31 S Butler Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
31 S Butler Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1BR apt in historic Irvington. Off street parking. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, full bath, ceiling fans, water, sewer, gas, electric & heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have any available units?
31 South Butler Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 31 South Butler Avenue - 1's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
31 South Butler Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College