306 Riley Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrooms and Fenced Yard in Bosart Brown Neighborhood - This newly renovated 3 Bedroom apartment near Irvington is just a few minutes from Fountain Square, Colts games, The Murat, parks, grocery stores and more. A large front porch offers a spot to relax at the end of the day and the fenced yard provides some space to play. This cute property has fresh paint and is ready for move-in. This is a great value!



Owner would prefer an 18 month lease. Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable, per pet, pet deposit, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.



No smoking.



