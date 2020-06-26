All apartments in Indianapolis
306 Riley Ave

306 North Riley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms and Fenced Yard in Bosart Brown Neighborhood - This newly renovated 3 Bedroom apartment near Irvington is just a few minutes from Fountain Square, Colts games, The Murat, parks, grocery stores and more. A large front porch offers a spot to relax at the end of the day and the fenced yard provides some space to play. This cute property has fresh paint and is ready for move-in. This is a great value!

Owner would prefer an 18 month lease. Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable, per pet, pet deposit, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

No smoking.

(RLNE3660039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Riley Ave have any available units?
306 Riley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 306 Riley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
306 Riley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Riley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Riley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 306 Riley Ave offer parking?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 306 Riley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Riley Ave have a pool?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 306 Riley Ave have accessible units?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Riley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Riley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Riley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

