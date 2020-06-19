All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3045 Skylar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3045 Skylar Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3045 Skylar Lane

3045 Skylar Lane · (317) 523-5762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3045 Skylar Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. This condo is move in ready with brand new appliances, paint and flooring. Property is located 5 minutes from downtown, 2 minutes from the bus line and 5 minutes from the highway. This makes this property convenient and highly sought after. Schedule a showing today.
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. This condo is move in ready with brand new appliances, paint and flooring. Property is located 5 minutes from downtown, 2 minutes from the bus line and 5 minutes from the highway. This makes this property convenient and highly sought after. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Skylar Lane have any available units?
3045 Skylar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3045 Skylar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Skylar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Skylar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane offer parking?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane have a pool?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 Skylar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 Skylar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3045 Skylar Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity