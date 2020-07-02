All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3041 Skylar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3041 Skylar Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

3041 Skylar Lane

3041 Skylar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3041 Skylar Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Incredible 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath Condo with Garage on near West Side - Incredible 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath Maintenance Free Condo with Garage on near West Side. This Updated Home has about 1025 Sq Ft with Finished Basement area and Attached Garage. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Open-Concept Design with Hard Surface Flooring on the Main Level, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located near Riverside Park and Marion College on the near West Side. Access to I-65 and public transit nearby. Minutes from Speedway, Downtown, or Broad Ripple.. This is a Must See!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Skylar Lane have any available units?
3041 Skylar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 Skylar Lane have?
Some of 3041 Skylar Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Skylar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Skylar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Skylar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Skylar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3041 Skylar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Skylar Lane offers parking.
Does 3041 Skylar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Skylar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Skylar Lane have a pool?
No, 3041 Skylar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Skylar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3041 Skylar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Skylar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 Skylar Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College