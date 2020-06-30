All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3033 Villa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3033 Villa Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3033 Villa Avenue

3033 Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3033 Villa Avenue Available 06/22/20 A great 3 bedroom, 1 bath with nice appliances and nice backyard and shed - This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath house has it all! Complete with tons of storage space, a partially fenced yard, cozy living spaces, and is conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and local employers. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850
Security Deposit: $850 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE4129701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Villa Avenue have any available units?
3033 Villa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3033 Villa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Villa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Villa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Villa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue offer parking?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue have a pool?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Villa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Villa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College