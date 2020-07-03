All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

3025 N Arsenal Ave

3025 North Arsenal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3025 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fb57a6016 ---- This charming single family home has a great living room, nice kitchen 1 full bathroom, 3 carpeted bedrooms This home is waiting for you to move in! Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have any available units?
3025 N Arsenal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3025 N Arsenal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3025 N Arsenal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 N Arsenal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 N Arsenal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave offer parking?
No, 3025 N Arsenal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 N Arsenal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have a pool?
No, 3025 N Arsenal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have accessible units?
No, 3025 N Arsenal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 N Arsenal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 N Arsenal Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3025 N Arsenal Ave has units with air conditioning.

