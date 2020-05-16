All apartments in Indianapolis
302 South Randolph Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:53 PM

302 South Randolph Street

302 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
e-payments
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 3 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Rental Home with Basement near Fountain Square. The Amazingly Renovated Home has over 1350 Sq Ft with tons of Historic Charm and Character. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Beautiful Enclosed Front Porch, New Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Flooring on Main Floor, Formal Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen, and Much More! Minutes From Downtown and Fountain Square. Interstate and Bus Access Nearby. Luxury Urban Living!

This home does not accept section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 South Randolph Street have any available units?
302 South Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 South Randolph Street have?
Some of 302 South Randolph Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 South Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 South Randolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 South Randolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 South Randolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 South Randolph Street offer parking?
No, 302 South Randolph Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 South Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 South Randolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 South Randolph Street have a pool?
No, 302 South Randolph Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 South Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 302 South Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 South Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 South Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
