302 South Randolph Street

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 3 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Rental Home with Basement near Fountain Square. The Amazingly Renovated Home has over 1350 Sq Ft with tons of Historic Charm and Character. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Beautiful Enclosed Front Porch, New Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Flooring on Main Floor, Formal Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen, and Much More! Minutes From Downtown and Fountain Square. Interstate and Bus Access Nearby. Luxury Urban Living!



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



