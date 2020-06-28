All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

3 Bingham Ct

3 Bingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Bingham Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on the West side of Indy, eat in kitchen, new carpet throughout, large back patio with partially fenced yard and a shed. new HVAC furnace and A/C (energy efficiency)

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
ISP Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bingham Ct have any available units?
3 Bingham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Bingham Ct have?
Some of 3 Bingham Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bingham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bingham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bingham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Bingham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 Bingham Ct offer parking?
No, 3 Bingham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3 Bingham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Bingham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bingham Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Bingham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Bingham Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Bingham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Bingham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Bingham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
