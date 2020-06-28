3 Bingham Ct

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on the West side of Indy, eat in kitchen, new carpet throughout, large back patio with partially fenced yard and a shed. new HVAC furnace and A/C (energy efficiency)
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
ISP Schools
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."