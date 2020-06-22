All apartments in Indianapolis
2935 North Delaware Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2935 North Delaware Street

2935 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2935 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**Located in popular Mapleton Fall Creek at 29th & Delaware. Easy access to the Monon Trail, downtown Indy and a short drive to Broad Ripple. Enjoy this home with its original hardwood floors and large floorplan. Home features new carpet, large formal dining room with built-ins. Center island will be installed to the kitchen. Pets Negotiable! Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 North Delaware Street have any available units?
2935 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2935 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2935 North Delaware Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 North Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 North Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
