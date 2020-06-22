2935 North Delaware Street

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**Located in popular Mapleton Fall Creek at 29th & Delaware. Easy access to the Monon Trail, downtown Indy and a short drive to Broad Ripple. Enjoy this home with its original hardwood floors and large floorplan. Home features new carpet, large formal dining room with built-ins. Center island will be installed to the kitchen. Pets Negotiable! Available Now!

