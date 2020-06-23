All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 W 11th St

2930 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 West 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom One bath Duplex close to Downtown and 465/74 MI ASAP! - Take a look at the pictures - this is a 2 bedroom one bath duplex close to downtown and easy access to 465/74! We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.
Reasonably priced and ready to move in! Dogs allowed with additional deposit and $20 monthly fee.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $575
Security Deposit: $575 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Available ASAP!

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4495778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 W 11th St have any available units?
2930 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2930 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2930 W 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 W 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 W 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 2930 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 2930 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2930 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 W 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 W 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
