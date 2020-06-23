2930 W 11th St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom One bath Duplex close to Downtown and 465/74 MI ASAP! - Take a look at the pictures - this is a 2 bedroom one bath duplex close to downtown and easy access to 465/74! We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Reasonably priced and ready to move in! Dogs allowed with additional deposit and $20 monthly fee.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $575

Security Deposit: $575 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Available ASAP!



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



(RLNE4495778)