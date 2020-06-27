2930 North Park Avenue

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Spacious home off 29th & Ruckle, directly across the street from Ruckle Street Park. This charming 4 bed/2 bath home has been completely renovated from a Duplex to a Single Family Home. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. The large eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. Formal dining area, AND breakfast bar for dining. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, and updated bathroom. The huge fenced backyard and front porch gives you your choice of outdoor entertainment options. Pets Negotiable!

