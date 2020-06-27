All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2930 North Park Avenue

2930 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2930 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Spacious home off 29th & Ruckle, directly across the street from Ruckle Street Park. This charming 4 bed/2 bath home has been completely renovated from a Duplex to a Single Family Home. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. The large eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. Formal dining area, AND breakfast bar for dining. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, and updated bathroom. The huge fenced backyard and front porch gives you your choice of outdoor entertainment options. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 North Park Avenue have any available units?
2930 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 2930 North Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2930 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2930 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2930 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2930 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2930 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2930 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2930 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
