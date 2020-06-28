2929 Wolfgang Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this nice 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in a quiet community on Indy's South East side. Home site backs up to a wooded area. Walking in, you will find the family room with an open concept style and the kitchen / dining area. Continuing upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private master bath as well as the other 3 bedrooms. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 9/1/19.

Welcome home to this nice 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in a quiet community on Indy's South East side. Home site backs up to a wooded area. Walking in, you will find the family room with an open concept style and the kitchen / dining area. Continuing upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private master bath as well as the other 3 bedrooms.