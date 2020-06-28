All apartments in Indianapolis
2929 Wolfgang Way
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

2929 Wolfgang Way

2929 Wolfgang Way · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Wolfgang Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this nice 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in a quiet community on Indy's South East side. Home site backs up to a wooded area. Walking in, you will find the family room with an open concept style and the kitchen / dining area. Continuing upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private master bath as well as the other 3 bedrooms. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 9/1/19.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Wolfgang Way have any available units?
2929 Wolfgang Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
What amenities does 2929 Wolfgang Way have?
Some of 2929 Wolfgang Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Wolfgang Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Wolfgang Way is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Wolfgang Way offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Wolfgang Way offers parking.
Does 2929 Wolfgang Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Wolfgang Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Wolfgang Way have a pool?
No, 2929 Wolfgang Way does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Wolfgang Way have accessible units?
No, 2929 Wolfgang Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Wolfgang Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Wolfgang Way has units with dishwashers.
