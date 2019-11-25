All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 23 2020 at 4:55 AM

2920 N Ruckle Street

2920 Ruckle St · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Ruckle St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is move in ready! Original charm throughout with appropriate modern updates. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge great room with fireplace. Large separate dining room. Updated bathrooms. Basement for storage, Enjoy the large front porch and privacy fenced back yard. Security system. Check out the views from the private balcony off of the master bedroom! Conveniently located approximately 10 minutes from downtown and Broad Ripple with convenient access to I65. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 N Ruckle Street have any available units?
2920 N Ruckle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 N Ruckle Street have?
Some of 2920 N Ruckle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 N Ruckle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 N Ruckle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 N Ruckle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 N Ruckle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2920 N Ruckle Street offer parking?
No, 2920 N Ruckle Street does not offer parking.
Does 2920 N Ruckle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 N Ruckle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 N Ruckle Street have a pool?
No, 2920 N Ruckle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2920 N Ruckle Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 N Ruckle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 N Ruckle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 N Ruckle Street has units with dishwashers.

