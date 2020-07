Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

EAST/WARREN TWP

4 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Warren Twp School district. Updated kitchen cabinets & windows! Great value! Fenced yard with deck, that is great for entertaining! Located across from German Church Community Park! All ceramic tile floors for easy care. Nice storage in the kitchen cabinets. Washer and dryer hook up available off the kitchen. All vinyl sided home on quite street in Warren.