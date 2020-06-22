2903 North Talbott Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town-home in the highly desirable Mapleton-Fall Creek area. This home has original charm with gorgeous tall ceilings and tall baseboards. Updated kitchen offers lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator and stove are included. Large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms are very spacious. Full bath upstairs offers tub/shower combo and half bath downstairs. Full size washer and dryer hookups available. Large unfinished basement is great for storage. This home has central a/c. Off-street parking. Fully fenced back yard. Minutes from downtown. A short distance to the Children's Museum and the Monon Trail. This one will not last long. See it today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.