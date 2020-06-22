All apartments in Indianapolis
2903 North Talbott Street
2903 North Talbott Street

2903 North Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

2903 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town-home in the highly desirable Mapleton-Fall Creek area. This home has original charm with gorgeous tall ceilings and tall baseboards. Updated kitchen offers lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator and stove are included. Large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms are very spacious. Full bath upstairs offers tub/shower combo and half bath downstairs. Full size washer and dryer hookups available. Large unfinished basement is great for storage. This home has central a/c. Off-street parking. Fully fenced back yard. Minutes from downtown. A short distance to the Children's Museum and the Monon Trail. This one will not last long. See it today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 North Talbott Street have any available units?
2903 North Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 North Talbott Street have?
Some of 2903 North Talbott Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 North Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
2903 North Talbott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 North Talbott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 North Talbott Street is pet friendly.
Does 2903 North Talbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 2903 North Talbott Street does offer parking.
Does 2903 North Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 North Talbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 North Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 2903 North Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 2903 North Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 2903 North Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 North Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 North Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
