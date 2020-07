Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely remodeled two story home includes 2 bedrooms, dining room along with a small bonus room. Remodeled with new windows, new cabinets and central air! Big back yard butted up againt a nice walking trail. Off street parking. Refrigerator and stove included! Come see this one! More photos coming!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.