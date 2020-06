Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow, Imagine What This One Will Look Like With Some Work Done! 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths, 3 Fireplaces, 2 Staircases, 3 Sets Of Pocket Doors, Hardwoods, Etc Etc.



FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON (

apartment.forrent.811@gmail.com )

FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON (

apartment.forrent.811@gmail.com )

FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON (

apartment.forrent.811@gmail.com )



(RLNE5141403)