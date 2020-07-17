All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2824 W. 10th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2824 W. 10th St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2824 W. 10th St.

2824 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2824 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown - Pride of ownership shows in the updated 3-bedroom beauty on the west side. The interior has been remodeled and features a huge eat-in kitchen with modern cabinetry, a convenient pantry and ceramic floors, living room with lovely refinished hardwoods, an oversized laundry on the first floor and remodeled bath with tile flooring and surround. There are two first floor bedrooms along with a large finished attic that could easily serve as an additional bedrooms(s) or bonus rooms. House is all-electric energy-efficient windows. There is off-street parking in the rear and the bus stop is right on the corner. They don't come along like this very often, so contact us today to arrange your viewing!

(RLNE4407277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 W. 10th St. have any available units?
2824 W. 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2824 W. 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2824 W. 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 W. 10th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 W. 10th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2824 W. 10th St. offers parking.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 W. 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. have a pool?
No, 2824 W. 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 2824 W. 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 W. 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 W. 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 W. 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College