2824 W. 10th St.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown - Pride of ownership shows in the updated 3-bedroom beauty on the west side. The interior has been remodeled and features a huge eat-in kitchen with modern cabinetry, a convenient pantry and ceramic floors, living room with lovely refinished hardwoods, an oversized laundry on the first floor and remodeled bath with tile flooring and surround. There are two first floor bedrooms along with a large finished attic that could easily serve as an additional bedrooms(s) or bonus rooms. House is all-electric energy-efficient windows. There is off-street parking in the rear and the bus stop is right on the corner. They don't come along like this very often, so contact us today to arrange your viewing!



(RLNE4407277)