Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful home on a cul-de-sac that will be sure to impress! Circular floor plan with living room, formal dining room, and family room with plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen is fully upgraded with granite counter tops, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, and center island/breakfast bar. Four great sized bedrooms with a full en suite bath in the master bedroom. Gorgeous deck and large backyard with privacy fence.