Indianapolis, IN
2815 Boulevard Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2815 Boulevard Pl

2815 Boulevard Place · (317) 484-8444 ext. 1
Location

2815 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2815 Boulevard Pl · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
e-payments
microwave
Vintage 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home for rent near Downtown - This home features about 2736 Sq Ft . Highlights and featured amenities include stove/oven, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, formal dining room, central air conditioning, and much more! This home is located near Capitol and 28th St. for easy access to Ivy Tech, I-65, shopping and more. This will not last long!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
2815 Boulevard Pl has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 2815 Boulevard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Boulevard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2815 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
No, 2815 Boulevard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Boulevard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 2815 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2815 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Boulevard Pl has units with dishwashers.
