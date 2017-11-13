All apartments in Indianapolis
2719 E. 28th Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2719 E. 28th Street

2719 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2719 East 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 BR-2 Master Suites, 3 Ba Home w Playground - Property Id: 135859

Nice 4BR newly renovated, freshly painted house and fenced in lawn with Playground. 3 bathrooms with 2 Master suites, washer and dryer included and oversized 2 Car attached garage. Very near downtown and close to parks. Great for family or college students. Within 2 miles from I-70, 5 miles from Butler University, IUPUI and downtown Indianapolis. Within 10 miles of Marian University and University of Indianapolis. Small dogs allowed with non refundable pet deposit. Apply now, will not last long!! Rent to Own accepted with significant downpayment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135859p
Property Id 135859

(RLNE5073419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 E. 28th Street have any available units?
2719 E. 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 E. 28th Street have?
Some of 2719 E. 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 E. 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2719 E. 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 E. 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 E. 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2719 E. 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2719 E. 28th Street offers parking.
Does 2719 E. 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 E. 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 E. 28th Street have a pool?
No, 2719 E. 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2719 E. 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 2719 E. 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 E. 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 E. 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
