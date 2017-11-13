2719 E. 28th Street

Amenities

Large 4 BR-2 Master Suites, 3 Ba Home w Playground - Property Id: 135859



Nice 4BR newly renovated, freshly painted house and fenced in lawn with Playground. 3 bathrooms with 2 Master suites, washer and dryer included and oversized 2 Car attached garage. Very near downtown and close to parks. Great for family or college students. Within 2 miles from I-70, 5 miles from Butler University, IUPUI and downtown Indianapolis. Within 10 miles of Marian University and University of Indianapolis. Small dogs allowed with non refundable pet deposit. Apply now, will not last long!! Rent to Own accepted with significant downpayment.

