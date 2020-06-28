2715 Mars Hill St.

Amenities

Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent in Decatur Township - Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Deck and Large Backyard in Decatur Township. This Affordable Home is about 750 Sq Ft with Featured Amenities that include Deck, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, and Much More! Located on the Southwest Side of Indianapolis near Kentucky Ave and Holt Rd. I-465 and I-70 nearby. This Will Not Last Long!



This home does not accept section 8



No Cats Allowed



