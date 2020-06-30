2707 North College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138465



Large half of a duplex in a perfectly convenient location! Large living spaces, open kitchen and separate dining area! Lots of extra storage and large bonus loft with built in bed box! Large covered front porch! Must see today! Schedule your tour!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.