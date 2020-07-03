269 E Minnesota St

Amenities

Bates-Hendricks Beauty! - No expense was spared in the renovation of this remarkable townhouse, centrally located in the heart of the revitalization of the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood! The first floor features an open and airy living & dining room with lots of natural light, a to-the-studs remodeled eat-in kitchen with craft cabinetry & upgraded stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a convenient mud room perfect for bike storage, along with the laundry and a half bath. The second floor boasts three large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with high-end finishes. Gorgeous LVP flooring on the first level and upgraded carpeting on the upper. Additional storage in the unfinished basement. The exterior has great curb appeal and features a shady front porch, fully-fenced rear yard with a deck off the kitchen for grilling, along with a ton of off-street parking. Perfectly situated location, with just a short stroll to Lincoln Lane and the other shops & pubs dotting East Street, and a 5 minute bike ride to Downtown, Fountain Square and Garfield Park! You'll fall in love with this one! Please contact us today to arrange your private viewing!



(RLNE2705794)