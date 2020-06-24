All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

2632 Sheffield Drive

2632 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Sheffield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is off of 25th & German Church, just a short drive to I-70 and Grassy Creek Regional Park. Home features all new carpet, formal living room, dining room and family room. The large kitchen includes all appliances. Privacy fence to be installed on the south side of the yard. Large deck and storage barn. Pets Negotiable!

Watch Video Tour Now!

If above link is not clickable, please copy and paste the following into your browser to watch the video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fNcPhbZNuA&t
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
2632 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2632 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Sheffield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Sheffield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Sheffield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
