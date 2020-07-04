2623 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms + Den, 1 bathroom home available for move-in today. Close to downtown, Speedway race tracks, and restaurants. Huge partially fenced backyard. Large windows throughout the home providing ample natural lighting.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Decor and furniture will be not be included with the lease and will be removed before a tenant moves into the home.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2007138320



$100 Admin Fee



To view the property, visit Recently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/940156?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.