Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2623 West 22nd Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:21 PM

2623 West 22nd Street

2623 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2623 West 22nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms + Den, 1 bathroom home available for move-in today. Close to downtown, Speedway race tracks, and restaurants. Huge partially fenced backyard. Large windows throughout the home providing ample natural lighting.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Decor and furniture will be not be included with the lease and will be removed before a tenant moves into the home.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2007138320

$100 Admin Fee

To view the property, visit Recently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/940156?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 West 22nd Street have any available units?
2623 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2623 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2623 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

