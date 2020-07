Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Good luck not falling in love with the charm on this one! This downstairs unit of a duplex boasts original hardwoods and wood trim throughout that will bring on a deep sense of nostalgia! Featuring two ample bedrooms and one full bath, you can't beat the value being so close to downtown and the booming Twin Aire (featured on Great Places 2020!)!



Tenant pays $100/mo for gas/water/sewer and electric directly.



Pet Policy: $250/pet deposit and a monthly pet fee of $25/pet.



Pre-qualify: no felonies, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, and must gross 3x base rent.