Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

2608 Braxton Drive

2608 Braxton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Braxton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close your eyes...take a deep breath...and take in the beauty of this home!

This home has major curb appeal that will easily get you through the front door. Additional living space / sitting room greets you when you enter the home. A wood burning fireplace accents the main living space. Plenty of storage all throughout home. Large unfinished basement. Kitchen features an island perfect for prepping meals. Newer cabinets, newer vinyl flooring, and stainless steel electric appliances. Massive 5 bed 2.5 bath with room to spare. Very large spacious bedrooms that could easily fit a king size bed with ease. Two bedrooms include attached bathrooms. Very low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 3796 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Braxton Drive have any available units?
2608 Braxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2608 Braxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Braxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Braxton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Braxton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive offer parking?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Braxton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Braxton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
