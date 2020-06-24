2608 Braxton Drive

Amenities

Close your eyes...take a deep breath...and take in the beauty of this home!



This home has major curb appeal that will easily get you through the front door. Additional living space / sitting room greets you when you enter the home. A wood burning fireplace accents the main living space. Plenty of storage all throughout home. Large unfinished basement. Kitchen features an island perfect for prepping meals. Newer cabinets, newer vinyl flooring, and stainless steel electric appliances. Massive 5 bed 2.5 bath with room to spare. Very large spacious bedrooms that could easily fit a king size bed with ease. Two bedrooms include attached bathrooms. Very low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 3796 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.