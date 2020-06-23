2604 W 19th St

Amenities
WAYNE TOWNSHIP: Lafayette & W 19th
Single Family has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room, Bonus Room, Basement
2 Bedroom home with 2 additional rooms finished in the basement.
Other Features include: Fresh Paint, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage (Manual), Laminate Floors
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required
PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: ALL Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy