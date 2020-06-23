All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2604 W 19th St

2604 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2604 West 19th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WAYNE TOWNSHIP: Lafayette & W 19th

Single Family has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room, Bonus Room, Basement
2 Bedroom home with 2 additional rooms finished in the basement.

Other Features include: Fresh Paint, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage (Manual), Laminate Floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: ALL Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 W 19th St have any available units?
2604 W 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 W 19th St have?
Some of 2604 W 19th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 W 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
2604 W 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 W 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 W 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 2604 W 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 2604 W 19th St does offer parking.
Does 2604 W 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 W 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 W 19th St have a pool?
No, 2604 W 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 2604 W 19th St have accessible units?
No, 2604 W 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 W 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 W 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
