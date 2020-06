Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy home in a lovely location...welcome to your new home. Here the feeling you will get when you open the front door is one of a brand new home! There have been so many upgrades here...things like new carpet, new paint, upgraded light fixtures, remodeled and modern kitchen and bathroom...just to name a few. Do yourself a favor and make sure you see this home ASAP! The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.