Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2546 Brookway St

2546 Brookway Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Brookway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b91a386065 ---- This house on near East side neighborhood offers a great living room, formal dining area, nice kitchen, two bedrooms, full bathroom and back yard. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Brookway St have any available units?
2546 Brookway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2546 Brookway St currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Brookway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Brookway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Brookway St is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Brookway St offer parking?
No, 2546 Brookway St does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Brookway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Brookway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Brookway St have a pool?
No, 2546 Brookway St does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Brookway St have accessible units?
No, 2546 Brookway St does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Brookway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Brookway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Brookway St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2546 Brookway St has units with air conditioning.

