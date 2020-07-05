2540 Lullwater Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with amazing amenities! Home offers a separate living room and family room with a fireplace. The home has a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a fully finished basement for added storage and living space. The master bedroom offers a huge closet and a gorgeous en suite master bath with separate tub and shower and dual vanities. This home is amazing and one you won't want to miss! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.