Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 Lullwater Lane

2540 Lullwater Lane · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

2540 Lullwater Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with amazing amenities! Home offers a separate living room and family room with a fireplace. The home has a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a fully finished basement for added storage and living space. The master bedroom offers a huge closet and a gorgeous en suite master bath with separate tub and shower and dual vanities. This home is amazing and one you won't want to miss! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Lullwater Lane have any available units?
2540 Lullwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Lullwater Lane have?
Some of 2540 Lullwater Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Lullwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Lullwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Lullwater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Lullwater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Lullwater Lane offer parking?
No, 2540 Lullwater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Lullwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Lullwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Lullwater Lane have a pool?
No, 2540 Lullwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Lullwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 2540 Lullwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Lullwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Lullwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

