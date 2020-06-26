All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2527 Redland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2527 Redland Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

2527 Redland Lane

2527 Redland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2527 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4943454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Redland Lane have any available units?
2527 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Redland Lane have?
Some of 2527 Redland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Redland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Redland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Redland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Redland Lane offers parking.
Does 2527 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Redland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Redland Lane has a pool.
Does 2527 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2527 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Redland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College