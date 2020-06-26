2454 Wheeler Street

Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to your New Home. Once you enter you will love the open floor plan and wood-like flooring. There is lots of room in the kitchen and living room to have a beautiful home. Large bedrooms and plenty of room for storage. Make sure you see this home as fast as possible. The range and the fridge will be laced at the time of rental.