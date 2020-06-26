All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

2454 Wheeler Street

Location

2454 Wheeler Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to your New Home. Once you enter you will love the open floor plan and wood-like flooring. There is lots of room in the kitchen and living room to have a beautiful home. Large bedrooms and plenty of room for storage. Make sure you see this home as fast as possible. The range and the fridge will be laced at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Wheeler Street have any available units?
2454 Wheeler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2454 Wheeler Street have?
Some of 2454 Wheeler Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Wheeler Street currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Wheeler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Wheeler Street pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2454 Wheeler Street offer parking?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street does not offer parking.
Does 2454 Wheeler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Wheeler Street have a pool?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Wheeler Street have accessible units?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Wheeler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 Wheeler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
