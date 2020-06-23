All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2454 Galaxy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2454 Galaxy Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

2454 Galaxy Lane

2454 Galaxy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2454 Galaxy Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Are you ready to move? We have the home for you!!
It is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath all brick home perfect for energy cost savings! It has a huge front and backyard, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter top space along with a separate dining room, and spacious closets with bonus drawers below. Stop by today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have any available units?
2454 Galaxy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2454 Galaxy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Galaxy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Galaxy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2454 Galaxy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane offer parking?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have a pool?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 Galaxy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 Galaxy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College