Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2431 REDLAND LANE
2431 Redland Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2431 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Perry Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story in Buck Creek Village in PerryTwp. Gas heat, fence. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided.
(RLNE3153716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE have any available units?
2431 REDLAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2431 REDLAND LANE have?
Some of 2431 REDLAND LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2431 REDLAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2431 REDLAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 REDLAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2431 REDLAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE offer parking?
No, 2431 REDLAND LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 REDLAND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE have a pool?
No, 2431 REDLAND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 2431 REDLAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 REDLAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 REDLAND LANE has units with dishwashers.
