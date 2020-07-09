2414 Indianapolis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Good sized 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Hardwood Floors - 848 sq. ft. with larger back yard. Kitchen with nice back splash and updated Jack-N-Jill bathroom. New laundry room for stacked washer/dryer built on main level. Smaller unfinished basement with updated mechanics. Has newer roof and newer windows. Gas Stove hook-up. BONUS: FREE 40" FLAT SCREEN TV AT MOVE IN! Schedule a Viewing Today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.