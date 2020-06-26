2354 Bremhaven Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



THIS HOUSE IS HUGE!!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Warren Township School District. It has space galore!! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, it has a separate dining room, built in book shelves, a 2 car attached garage and so much more!!! DON'T DELAY!!! THIS LISTING WILL NOT LAST LONG! Stop by today so that we can get busy making this house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.