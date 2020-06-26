All apartments in Indianapolis
2354 Bremhaven Court

2354 Bremhaven Court
Location

2354 Bremhaven Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

THIS HOUSE IS HUGE!!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Warren Township School District. It has space galore!! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, it has a separate dining room, built in book shelves, a 2 car attached garage and so much more!!! DON'T DELAY!!! THIS LISTING WILL NOT LAST LONG! Stop by today so that we can get busy making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have any available units?
2354 Bremhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2354 Bremhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Bremhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Bremhaven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 Bremhaven Court is pet friendly.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 2354 Bremhaven Court offers parking.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Bremhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have a pool?
No, 2354 Bremhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 2354 Bremhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Bremhaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Bremhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Bremhaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
