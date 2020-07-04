All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

2335 Durham Dr

2335 Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Durham Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
BROAD RIPPLE - 3BR/1.5BA WITH BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! This one is a charmer! Fully renovated with new roof, new driveway, new furnace, a/c and water-heater. New hardwood flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island perfect for gatherings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and updated cabinets. Family room includes vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and stone fireplace. Large backyard with new deck and full privacy fence. 1-car attached garage and rebuilt carport. Mini-blinds included throughout. Fresh landscaping and new porch/deck in front yard. Convenient to Broad Ripple and Keystone Xing. Dont miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Durham Dr have any available units?
2335 Durham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Durham Dr have?
Some of 2335 Durham Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Durham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Durham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Durham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Durham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2335 Durham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Durham Dr offers parking.
Does 2335 Durham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Durham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Durham Dr have a pool?
No, 2335 Durham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Durham Dr have accessible units?
No, 2335 Durham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Durham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Durham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

