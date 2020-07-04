2335 Durham Dr

Amenities

BROAD RIPPLE - 3BR/1.5BA WITH BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! This one is a charmer! Fully renovated with new roof, new driveway, new furnace, a/c and water-heater. New hardwood flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island perfect for gatherings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and updated cabinets. Family room includes vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and stone fireplace. Large backyard with new deck and full privacy fence. 1-car attached garage and rebuilt carport. Mini-blinds included throughout. Fresh landscaping and new porch/deck in front yard. Convenient to Broad Ripple and Keystone Xing. Dont miss this!