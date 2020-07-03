All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2332 S Post Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2332 S Post Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2332 S Post Rd

2332 South Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2332 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47cbede0b3 ---- Beautiful newly renovated home in the Raymond Park area! Spacious backyard and plenty of storage in the detached two car garage. New paint and flooring throughout! You will love the modern feel of this home. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals. Large Backyard Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 S Post Rd have any available units?
2332 S Post Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 S Post Rd have?
Some of 2332 S Post Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 S Post Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2332 S Post Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 S Post Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 S Post Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2332 S Post Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2332 S Post Rd offers parking.
Does 2332 S Post Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 S Post Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 S Post Rd have a pool?
No, 2332 S Post Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2332 S Post Rd have accessible units?
No, 2332 S Post Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 S Post Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 S Post Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College