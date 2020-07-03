2332 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Raymond Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47cbede0b3 ---- Beautiful newly renovated home in the Raymond Park area! Spacious backyard and plenty of storage in the detached two car garage. New paint and flooring throughout! You will love the modern feel of this home. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals. Large Backyard Washer/ Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2332 S Post Rd have any available units?
