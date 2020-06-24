2329 Lammermoor Cir

Amenities

gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym pool

This incredible rental opportunity, is one you do not want to miss out on, boasting tons of living area in the open main level floor plan, plus an unbeatable location! Nestled in a fantastic neighborhood, featuring full access to the neighborhood pool, kids’ recreation area, two fish ponds, and a paved walking trail. With these accessible community amenities, it is easier than ever to get outside and get a headstart on your health and fitness goals for 2019. Back at home, you can utilize the home office with french doors as a quiet place to get some work done or a kid’s rec area, to help keep your main living room free of toys for entertaining. The sunny dining area is well-lit by natural light with the sliding door to you backyard, plus a breakfast bar at the kitchen island for additional seating area. In the winter months, cozy up by the fireplace in your huge living room and unwind after a long day. The master suite boasts a soaring, vaulted ceiling, creating more light and space to enjoy as a restful retreat each night. Inquire today to find out how easy it is to make this home your own!