Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2329 Lammermoor Cir

2329 Lammermoor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Lammermoor Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This incredible rental opportunity, is one you do not want to miss out on, boasting tons of living area in the open main level floor plan, plus an unbeatable location! Nestled in a fantastic neighborhood, featuring full access to the neighborhood pool, kids’ recreation area, two fish ponds, and a paved walking trail. With these accessible community amenities, it is easier than ever to get outside and get a headstart on your health and fitness goals for 2019. Back at home, you can utilize the home office with french doors as a quiet place to get some work done or a kid’s rec area, to help keep your main living room free of toys for entertaining. The sunny dining area is well-lit by natural light with the sliding door to you backyard, plus a breakfast bar at the kitchen island for additional seating area. In the winter months, cozy up by the fireplace in your huge living room and unwind after a long day. The master suite boasts a soaring, vaulted ceiling, creating more light and space to enjoy as a restful retreat each night. Inquire today to find out how easy it is to make this home your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have any available units?
2329 Lammermoor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2329 Lammermoor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Lammermoor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Lammermoor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir offer parking?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2329 Lammermoor Cir has a pool.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have accessible units?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Lammermoor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Lammermoor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
