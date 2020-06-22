All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2319 Canvasback Drive

2319 Canvasback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Canvasback Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Key Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in Pike Township. This home features a lovel living room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen boasts new tile flooring, stunning granite counter tops, pantry, and new cabinets. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. The master bedroom features a luxurious master bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Spacious backyard is completely fenced in and great for activities!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Canvasback Drive have any available units?
2319 Canvasback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Canvasback Drive have?
Some of 2319 Canvasback Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Canvasback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Canvasback Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Canvasback Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Canvasback Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Canvasback Drive offer parking?
No, 2319 Canvasback Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Canvasback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Canvasback Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Canvasback Drive have a pool?
No, 2319 Canvasback Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Canvasback Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 Canvasback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Canvasback Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Canvasback Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
