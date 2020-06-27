All apartments in Indianapolis
2258 Webb Street

2258 Webb Street · No Longer Available
Location

2258 Webb Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

Property Amenities
If you've been looking for an updated home in a great location, close to everything important, well you've come to the right place. Just South of Lilly and North of Garfield Park, you'll be proud to call this home. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a new, and modern feel. With updated throughout the home, this space is move-in ready and you don't want to miss out on this chance to rent a great home, that has been well taken care of. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Webb Street have any available units?
2258 Webb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 Webb Street have?
Some of 2258 Webb Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Webb Street currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Webb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Webb Street pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Webb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2258 Webb Street offer parking?
No, 2258 Webb Street does not offer parking.
Does 2258 Webb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 Webb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Webb Street have a pool?
No, 2258 Webb Street does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Webb Street have accessible units?
No, 2258 Webb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Webb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 Webb Street has units with dishwashers.
